King Charles celebrates big milestone after imposing photo ban policy at Balmoral Castle 

King Charles is rejoicing a big milestone amid his highly anticipated vacations at the Balmoral Castle.
The Royal Family’s Instagram account shared a tribute for Team GB’s success at the Paris Olympics 2024, which concluded on Sunday, August 11, 2024 with a star-studded ceremony.
King Charles and Queen Camilla extended their heartiest congratulations to the Britain’s team for their achievements at the mega sports event.
“My wife joins me in sending our warmest congratulations to the competitors and their support teams from @teamgb and across the whole Commonwealth, for their many outstanding successes at the Olympic Games in Paris,” the statement from Buckingham palace read.
It continued, “Your achievements, across so many disciplines, were forged from that invaluable combination of raw talent, true grit and hard toil over many years, burnished these past weeks by sportsmanship and team spirit in the finest tradition of the Games."
“To those who missed out on the greatest prizes, you have most certainly not fallen short in the pride that you, too, have generated for your nations,” Charles added in his tribute for Team GB.
The 75-year-old concluded his note, adding, “As we thank France for hosting such a wonderful tournament and look to the Paralympics ahead, I can only say that you have all been an inspiration.’ Charles R”
This update comes shortly after Express UK reported that Charles, who is set to spend the rest of his summer with wife Camilla and other members of the royal family has imposed a no photo policy.
The purpose of taking this initiative was to protect his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton’s privacy amid cancer.