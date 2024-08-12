UAE consul general Ateeq Al Remeithi issues serious warning to visa applicants

Consul General of the UAE, Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi, issued a serious warning issued a serious warning on Monday, August 12, to the people trying to obtain visas to the Gulf country.
The senior UAE diplomat, while speaking in Geo News show 'Geo Pakistan', alerted, “Regardless of which social media platform you use, either in Pakistan or the UAE, whatever you share or like leaves a digital footprint... Whether you share or like something good or bad, these things will lead to your ban (or visa rejection).”
Al Remeithi further added, “People work round the clock here... Blocking roads and spreading misinformation about someone else is not part of the UAE's culture. Our laws and regulations don't allow this at all.”
Job Opportunities For Pakistanis in UAE
Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi encourages people to apply for visas in the UAE. He highlighted different job markets and opportunities for the Pakistani people, saying that the UAE is facilitating the Pakistani business community in the country.
He suggested Pakistani youth focus on the IT and AI sectors, as well as the medical field, citing better career opportunities in these areas.
The Consul General asserted, “We have helped and facilitated many people and issued visas to those who travel to the UAE for travel.”
Talking particularly about Pakistanis, the envoy added, “We always think highly of Pakistanis... Some people have created the narrative that Pakistani people create problems. It's not like that, Pakistanis are, (in fact, great people.
Additionally, Al Remeithi disclosed that the UAE issued 70,000 work visas to Pakistanis last year.