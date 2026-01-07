Saba Qamar pens note for ‘beautifully different’ woman after Pamaal finale 

Saba Qamar penned a beautiful wish for a “beautifully different” woman, Juggan Kazim, after Pamaal’s last episode.
Taking to social media, the Baaghi actress on Wednesday, January 7, wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for Pakistani-Canadian actress and host Juggan on her 45th birthday.
Saba shared a monochrome photograph of the Khamosh Raho actress on her Instagram story with a caption, “Happy birthday to a truly amazing soul. You are rare, strong and beautifully different. The world is brighter with you in it.”
Juggan reshared the story and expressed love for the Case No. 9 actress, writing, “I love you” with a heart.
The veteran actress and host, on her 45th birthday, shared an honest reflection on her challenging life.
Juggan, who worked with Saba in Pani Jaisa Piyar, wrote, “On my birthday, I'm choosing to pause and reflect – not on what went wrong, but on what went right. On resilience, focus, and discipline. No matter what was happening – illness, pain, personal crises, or work challenges – I kept going. Today, I honour that strength and the journey that brought me here.”
Saba and Juggan are close personal friends. Both of the fellow actresses often show support for each other.
Saba Qamar's latest drama:
Saba’s hit drama serial Pamaal ended on Tuesday, January 6, after earning widespread praise from fans and critics. Another blockbuster show of hers, Case No. 9, is scheduled to air its last episode on Thursday, January 8.
However, her latest drama, Muamma, which was started in late December 2025, will continue to entertain fans every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00 PM PKT (GMT+5).