Matthew Koma defends wife Hilary Duff amid Ashley Tisdale's mom group drama  

Matthew Koma has publicly spoken out for his life partner, Hilary Duff, after Ashley Tisdale made shocking claims against the songstress.
On Tuesday, January 6th, the Kisses Back crooner took to his Instagram Stories to share his fiery response to Tisdale's article, which she published last week, against his wife.
Re-posting the 40-year-old American singer and actress's controversial magazine cover, he slammed, "When You’re The Most Self-obsessed Tone Deaf Person on Earth, Other Moms Tend to Shift Focus to Their Actual Toddlers."
"Read my new interview with @thecut," he poses similarly to Tisdale, and a fake headline reads.
This brutal jab came after the former Disney Channel star released an essay in The Cut titled, Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group.
In the piece, she details joining — and leaving — a friend group of moms in Los Angeles following the birth of her first daughter in 2021.
Tisdale compared her experience in the group to the emotional "echoes of high school," saying she and another mom were repeatedly excluded without explanation.
As of now, Hilary Duff and other accused moms have yet to publicly address the controversy.