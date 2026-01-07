Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Kate Middleton to accompany Prince William on expected US trip?

The Princess of Wales might team up with Prince William for upcoming US visit

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kate Middleton to accompany Prince William on expected US trip?
Kate Middleton to accompany Prince William on expected US trip? 

Kate Middleton is likely to join her husband Prince William on his upcoming US trip after a year of announcing she is in remission from cancer.

The Princess of Wales - who was diagnised with an undisclosed form of cancer in January 2024 might accompany the future king to his United States visit this year.

As reported by Daily Mail, Catherine is tipped to make her first international tour since 2022 as she will join Donald Trump on the 250th anniversary of the United States on July 4th, 2026.

Royal editor Kate Mansey said that "With her health apparently improving, there has been a suggestion that Kate and William will make a joint foreign visit this year, perhaps to the US for the 250th anniversary of independence."

Meanwhile a royal insider told the outlet "While it may seem a completely ridiculous comparison, it reminds me a bit of dear old David and Victoria Beckham."

"I think the public can spot a genuine relationship and a genuinely strong marriage and two people who fit well together. How strong they are individually, but also as a couple. And I think that’s probably a great asset," they added.

This update regarding the future Queen's US trip came weeks after President Trump gushed over Kate after spending time with the Princess at his state dinner in the UK last year. 

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie mark 27th anniversary of special royal announcement

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie mark 27th anniversary of special royal announcement
King Charles could settle Andrew out of UK instead of Sandringham: New report

King Charles could settle Andrew out of UK instead of Sandringham: New report

King Felipe honors daughter Princess Leonor at Military Easter celebration

King Felipe honors daughter Princess Leonor at Military Easter celebration
Prince Harry nears legal victory that may mend his ties with Royal Family

Prince Harry nears legal victory that may mend his ties with Royal Family
Buckingham Palace breaks silence as new report against Royals sparks backlash

Buckingham Palace breaks silence as new report against Royals sparks backlash
Meghan Markle's As Ever brand faces setback ahead of new venture

Meghan Markle's As Ever brand faces setback ahead of new venture
King Charles to sign major approval in summer for huge global event

King Charles to sign major approval in summer for huge global event
King Charles breaks cover after relieving turn in Harry's UK security battle

King Charles breaks cover after relieving turn in Harry's UK security battle
King Charles issues new guideline for Meghan as Harry plans UK return soon

King Charles issues new guideline for Meghan as Harry plans UK return soon
Andrew to face ‘homelessness’ for short period as Royal Lodge eviction nears

Andrew to face ‘homelessness’ for short period as Royal Lodge eviction nears
Kate Middleton gets strategic tip as clash with Queen Camilla hits new peak

Kate Middleton gets strategic tip as clash with Queen Camilla hits new peak
Prince Harry looks forward to King Charles reunion with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry looks forward to King Charles reunion with Archie, Lilibet

Popular News

Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks

Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks
3 hours ago
'Ghar Kab Aaoge' singer Diljit Dosanjh marks 42nd birthday with global collab

'Ghar Kab Aaoge' singer Diljit Dosanjh marks 42nd birthday with global collab
an hour ago
Shraddha Kapoor confesses ‘I will get married’ amid Rahul Mody dating rumors

Shraddha Kapoor confesses ‘I will get married’ amid Rahul Mody dating rumors
2 hours ago