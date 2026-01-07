Kate Middleton to accompany Prince William on expected US trip? 

Kate Middleton is likely to join her husband Prince William on his upcoming US trip after a year of announcing she is in remission from cancer.
The Princess of Wales - who was diagnised with an undisclosed form of cancer in January 2024 might accompany the future king to his United States visit this year.
As reported by Daily Mail, Catherine is tipped to make her first international tour since 2022 as she will join Donald Trump on the 250th anniversary of the United States on July 4th, 2026.
Royal editor Kate Mansey said that "With her health apparently improving, there has been a suggestion that Kate and William will make a joint foreign visit this year, perhaps to the US for the 250th anniversary of independence."
Meanwhile a royal insider told the outlet "While it may seem a completely ridiculous comparison, it reminds me a bit of dear old David and Victoria Beckham."
"I think the public can spot a genuine relationship and a genuinely strong marriage and two people who fit well together. How strong they are individually, but also as a couple. And I think that’s probably a great asset," they added.
This update regarding the future Queen's US trip came weeks after President Trump gushed over Kate after spending time with the Princess at his state dinner in the UK last year.