Royal

Kate Middleton ditches iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance

Princess Kate spotted dazzling special ring in her latest video with Prince William

  • by Web Desk
  • August 12, 2024


Kate Middleton has been spotted without her iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance, leaving fans scratching their heads.

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared in a message congratulating Team GB on their performance at the Olympics, but it was Kate's jewelry that stole the attention of eagle-eyed Royal fans.

Kate’s new ring, which appears to have replaced her usual large sapphire engagement ring, has ignited speculation among fans.

This is only the third public appearance for Kate this year, following her cancer diagnosis. She was previously seen at Trooping the Colour in June and the men's singles final at Wimbledon in July.

Royal Fashion Police also posted her outfit details, which featured a Ralph Lauren Tori Breton stripe top.

"For those asking about her ring. I may be wrong but it looks to be the promise ring that William gave Catherine many (many, many) years ago,” the Royal fashion follower Remoulade Sauce wrote.

For the unversed, the royal couple was joined by renowned public figures including Snoop Dogg, David Beckham, and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, to sent warm wishes to the athletes who represented England at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?

Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘drinking heavily’ to survive his ‘torture’

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘drinking heavily’ to survive his ‘torture’
Kate Middleton ditches iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance

Kate Middleton ditches iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth

Royal News

Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry 'hit hard' by ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas' big loss
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Prince William grows beard to offset media attention on Kate Middleton
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
King Charles ‘always preferred William’ over Prince Harry?
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Dutch Royal Family praises talented Olympians on their stellar performance
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
King Charles’ hidden reason for being ‘terrified’ by Prince Harry
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
King Charles celebrates big milestone after imposing photo ban policy at Balmoral Castle
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become ‘headache’ for Prince William
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton's new video sparks reaction: 'Catherine you look stunning'
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middlton's secret location at Balmoral castle leaked after King Charles' photo ban policy
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Queen Camilla joins King Charles after 2 weeks of separation
Princess Beatrice’s actual name was ‘resented’ by Queen Elizabeth
Zara Tindall, Mike make bold career move to boost funds without relying on Royal family