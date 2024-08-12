Kate Middleton ditches iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance

Kate Middleton has been spotted without her iconic sapphire engagement ring in new appearance, leaving fans scratching their heads.
The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared in a message congratulating Team GB on their performance at the Olympics, but it was Kate's jewelry that stole the attention of eagle-eyed Royal fans.
Kate’s new ring, which appears to have replaced her usual large sapphire engagement ring, has ignited speculation among fans.
This is only the third public appearance for Kate this year, following her cancer diagnosis. She was previously seen at Trooping the Colour in June and the men's singles final at Wimbledon in July.
Royal Fashion Police also posted her outfit details, which featured a Ralph Lauren Tori Breton stripe top.
"For those asking about her ring. I may be wrong but it looks to be the promise ring that William gave Catherine many (many, many) years ago,” the Royal fashion follower Remoulade Sauce wrote.
For the unversed, the royal couple was joined by renowned public figures including Snoop Dogg, David Beckham, and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, to sent warm wishes to the athletes who represented England at the 2024 Paris Olympics.