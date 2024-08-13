'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig weighs in on potential 'Ken' movie with Ryan Gosling

Greta Gerwig, Barbie film maker, has weighed in on the possibility of a spin-off Ken movie starring Ryan Gosling.
While conversing at 60 Minutes on Sunday, correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi questioned Gerwig if “there ever was a Ken Movie.”
Although Gerwig couldn't comment on it, she wouldn't completely rule it out.
“I mean, the truth is, you know — I guess we’ll see,” the director said with a smile.
Earlier, Grewig has already acknowledged that she and her partner Noah Baumbach had so many ideas for Ken throughout the film's scripting process that they were unable to include them all.
"For Ken, we had much too much content. In an earlier interview, Grewig stated, adding "We would write, and write, and write," but Noah forbade her from "giving it away."
He recalled, “I couldn’t even fathom it,” adding, “And Greta wrote these pages…and I thought, ‘I can write this Barbie movie. I totally understand what this is.'”
“Noah immediately understood what I was doing and was like, ‘You know, this is exciting and there’s a movie in here,'” Gerwig praised.
To note, the Barbie movie generated nearly a billion dollars (£780 million) at the box office globally, making it the biggest-earning movie of 2023.