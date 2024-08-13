World

Terrifying bodycam video shows delayed police response to Uvalde massacre

Shooting at school in Uvalde left 21 dead, including 19 children

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024


Two years after Uvalde school shooting, the officials have released a new bodycam video of the police response to the maccasre incident in Texas.

According to Fox News, the police response to the shooting, which occured at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, was widely criticised after an 18-year-old boy killed 19 students and two adults. 

The rampage between the police and the gunman, Salvador Ramos, went on for more than an hour as the police delayed intervening.

Around 400 officers waited for over 70 minutes before confronting the shooter in the classroom with dead and injured students.

In the video released on Saturday, August 10, 2024, the police officers can be seen entering the school and classrooms, looking for the suspect.

Moreover, Uvalde officials also released the 911 call of the gunman’s uncle, Armando Ramos, in which he can be heard pleading to let him try to stop his nephew.

Armando said in a cracking voice, “Maybe he could listen to me because he does listen to me, everything I tell him he does listen to me. Maybe he could stand down or do something to turn himself in.”

It is worth knowing that the officials of the city released the video after the Associated Press and other organisations filed a lawsuit to publically release the details of the worst school shooting in the history of the US.

