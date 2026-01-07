Trending
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Trending

'Pamal' finale wins hearts as fans laud women empowerment

'Pamal' was written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Khizer Idrees

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Pamal finale wins hearts as fans laud women empowerment
'Pamal' finale wins hearts as fans laud women empowerment

Pakistan's hit drama Pamal, which has gained widespread acclaim aired its final episode today on Green Entertainment with a strong message.

The drama, starring Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar concluded with the character Malika becoming financially independent and emerging as a successful writer following the death of her husband, Raza.

Pamal, which began in October was written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Khizer Idrees.

The story follows Malika, who had passion for writing but faced tough life both before and after marriage.

She struggled with financial and emotional challenges, especially after her husband's battle with cancer and eventual death.

Despite these hardships, Malika ultimately found success and independence through her writing.

As the final episode of Pamal aired, fans rushed to social media to share their thoughts and reactions.

One fan wrote, “Being financially independent is one of the best gifts a woman can give herself. It was so satisfying to see Malika finally stand up for herself and put her jate and jithani in their place. Such a powerful moment."

While another commented, "Amazing script. The men should need to understand that independent and successful women are not just need of a family but a need for a healthy society and for a progressive nation as well."

The third user wrote, "Every Very consistent and tremendous story. woman should be financially independent now."

Pamal featured a talented cast including Haris Waheed, Faiza Gillani, Adnan Jaffar and several others.

Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol may team up again in 'Humraaz 2'

Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol may team up again in 'Humraaz 2'
Yami Gautam pens moving note as 'Haq' receives overwhelming response on OTT

Yami Gautam pens moving note as 'Haq' receives overwhelming response on OTT
Varun Dhawan reveals reason for keeping daughter Lara out of spotlight

Varun Dhawan reveals reason for keeping daughter Lara out of spotlight
Varun Dhawan breaks silence on backlash ahead of 'Border 2' release

Varun Dhawan breaks silence on backlash ahead of 'Border 2' release

Bilal Maqsood reunites with Faisal Kapadia four years after Strings breakup

Bilal Maqsood reunites with Faisal Kapadia four years after Strings breakup
Kartik Aaryan’s rumored girlfriend Karina breaks silence on dating buzz

Kartik Aaryan’s rumored girlfriend Karina breaks silence on dating buzz
Saba Qamar gets emotional with fans' love ahead of ‘Pamaal’ ‘Case No. 9’ finales

Saba Qamar gets emotional with fans' love ahead of ‘Pamaal’ ‘Case No. 9’ finales
Kangana Ranaut begins filming new patriotic movie ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’

Kangana Ranaut begins filming new patriotic movie ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’
Agastya Nanda breaks silence on keeping on Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy

Agastya Nanda breaks silence on keeping on Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy
Kartik Aaryan’s dating rumors with minor spark outrage: ‘have some shame’

Kartik Aaryan’s dating rumors with minor spark outrage: ‘have some shame’
Deepika Padukone's honest take on her dream roles, industry challenges

Deepika Padukone's honest take on her dream roles, industry challenges
Minal Khan welcomes adorable new addition to family: ‘little one is here’

Minal Khan welcomes adorable new addition to family: ‘little one is here’

Popular News

'Pamal' finale wins hearts as fans laud women empowerment

'Pamal' finale wins hearts as fans laud women empowerment
27 minutes ago
Yami Gautam pens moving note as 'Haq' receives overwhelming response on OTT

Yami Gautam pens moving note as 'Haq' receives overwhelming response on OTT
an hour ago
Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol may team up again in 'Humraaz 2'

Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol may team up again in 'Humraaz 2'
an hour ago