'Pamal' finale wins hearts as fans laud women empowerment

Pakistan's hit drama Pamal, which has gained widespread acclaim aired its final episode today on Green Entertainment with a strong message.
The drama, starring Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar concluded with the character Malika becoming financially independent and emerging as a successful writer following the death of her husband, Raza.
Pamal, which began in October was written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Khizer Idrees.
The story follows Malika, who had passion for writing but faced tough life both before and after marriage.
She struggled with financial and emotional challenges, especially after her husband's battle with cancer and eventual death.
Despite these hardships, Malika ultimately found success and independence through her writing.
As the final episode of Pamal aired, fans rushed to social media to share their thoughts and reactions.
One fan wrote, “Being financially independent is one of the best gifts a woman can give herself. It was so satisfying to see Malika finally stand up for herself and put her jate and jithani in their place. Such a powerful moment."
While another commented, "Amazing script. The men should need to understand that independent and successful women are not just need of a family but a need for a healthy society and for a progressive nation as well."
The third user wrote, "Every Very consistent and tremendous story. woman should be financially independent now."
Pamal featured a talented cast including Haris Waheed, Faiza Gillani, Adnan Jaffar and several others.