JioHotstar announces TVF series 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' 

JioHotstar has officially announced its upcoming original series Space Gen: Chandrayaan, a dramatized retelling inspired by real events regarding India's Chandrayaan-2 mission.
The forthcoming series is directed by Anant Singh and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the five-episode series will premiere on January 23, 2026, marking the company’s first partnership with TVF.
The cast of series includes Nakuul Mehta, alongside Prakash Belawadi, Shriya Saran, Danish Sait, and Gopal Datt.
One of the most interesting facts about the upcoming series is that instead of focusing solely on scientific details, Space Gen: Chandrayaan explores the emotional and human journey behind one of India’s most significant space missions.
The five-episode series is a character-driven drama that honours not just a space mission that made us all proud, but the human spirit that keeps reaching for the stars.
Chandrayaan-2, launched amid nationwide pride, came within 2.1 kilometres of the Moon’s surface before communication was lost, marking a major setback.
The show revisits this setback not as an end, but as the beginning of a new journey, packed with determination.
The teaser captures tense moments inside the mission control room as scientists wait for signals that never arrive, underscoring resilience over defeat.
Director Anant Singh stated that the series is a perfect story of ambition, faith, and rising above failure, while Nakuul Mehta stated, “What resonated with me most was the sheer honesty of the script. It doesn’t just celebrate the final triumph; it honors the grit required to return after failure. Embodying that emotional journey was a challenge that stayed with me long after the cameras stopped rolling.”
Space Gen: Chandrayaan honours the people behind the mission as much as the mission itself and will only be available on JioHotstar from January 23, 2026.