Angelina Jolie makes public appearance for first time after Pax's incident

Angelina Jolie has finally made the first public appearance after her son Pax's incident.
The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star was seen at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday. It was the first time she was spotted inn public after Pax got into an e-bike incident on July 29.
Angelina donned an all-black outfit consisting of a long dress and overcoat.
Pax was released from the ICU earlier this month.
A source recently told DailyMail that Brad Pitt has been distressed after his son got into the accident.
“Don't expect Pax's accident to bring the family dynamic back in any way as Pax is 100 percent on Angie's side and doesn't want any well wishes or remorse from Brad,” the insider shared.
Even though Brad was “upset” over Pax’s injury but he wanted to “help out in any way possible.”
The source shared that prospect “doesn't seem to be something that will ever happen [because] there is a forever disconnect and divide between them all. It is gutting Brad that it has got to this point that he can't even be a worried dad, as all he is getting is radio silence from finding out exactly what is going down with his son.”
For the unversed, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been legally divorced since 2019.