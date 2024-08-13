Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez makes heartfelt gesture to reconcile with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged the wedding vows in July 2022

  August 13, 2024
Jennifer Lopez has hinted at reconciliation with Ben Affleck by making a heartfelt gesture recently.

The Boy Next Door star was seen hanging out with her estranged husband’s son Samuel on Monday.

Jennifer, who has not been with Ben in months, was spotted with Sameul doing a shopping spree at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills.

She donned a stunning white romper and bright green high tops for the outing.

After the shopping spree, the mother-son duo was spotted carrying plenty of shopping bags in their hand as they went back to their black SUV.

An insider recently told PEOPLE that Jennifer is trying to spend some time with Ben’s kid before the couple head for divorce.

"Just because she's not with Ben doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids. She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year,” the source shared.

Another insider noted, “Now when she's back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college.”

For the unversed, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in July 2022.

