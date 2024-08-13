Zelenskyy warns Putin 'war is coming home' as Ukraine captures Russian land

Ukrainian top commander claimed that the forces had captured 1,000 square km of Russian territory, Kursk.
According to Associated Press, Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, said, “We continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Kursk region. Currently, we control about 1,000 square kilometres of the territory of the Russian Federation.”
In a video published on Telegram on Monday, August 12, Syrskyi briefed, “The troops are fulfilling their tasks. Fighting continues actually along the entire front line. The situation is under our control.”
Moreover, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his nightly address, acknowledged the offence, saying, “Russia must be forced to make peace if Putin wants to fight so badly."
He vowed, "Russia brought war to others, now it's coming home. Ukraine has always wanted only peace, and we will certainly ensure peace.”
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to respond to the recent Ukrainian offence, which he described as a ‘major provocation,’ ordering the ‘defence ministry to dislodge the enemy’ from the territories.
Putin said, “One of the obvious goals of the enemy is to sow discord, strife, intimidate people, and destroy the unity and cohesion of Russian society.”
To note, the Russian forces are still struggling to repel the unexpected attack by Ukraine even after a week of fierce fighting.