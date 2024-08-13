World

Zelenskyy warns Putin 'war is coming home' as Ukraine captures Russian land

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatens 'worthy response' to Ukraine's latest offence

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024
Ukrainian forces claim major gain in Russian territory
Ukrainian forces claim major gain in Russian territory

Ukrainian top commander claimed that the forces had captured 1,000 square km of Russian territory, Kursk.

According to Associated Press, Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, said, “We continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Kursk region. Currently, we control about 1,000 square kilometres of the territory of the Russian Federation.”

In a video published on Telegram on Monday, August 12, Syrskyi briefed, “The troops are fulfilling their tasks. Fighting continues actually along the entire front line. The situation is under our control.”

Moreover, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his nightly address, acknowledged the offence, saying, “Russia must be forced to make peace if Putin wants to fight so badly."

He vowed, "Russia brought war to others, now it's coming home. Ukraine has always wanted only peace, and we will certainly ensure peace.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to respond to the recent Ukrainian offence, which he described as a ‘major provocation,’ ordering the ‘defence ministry to dislodge the enemy’ from the territories.

Putin said, “One of the obvious goals of the enemy is to sow discord, strife, intimidate people, and destroy the unity and cohesion of Russian society.”

To note, the Russian forces are still struggling to repel the unexpected attack by Ukraine even after a week of fierce fighting.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori seduces woman at party

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori seduces woman at party
Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans

Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans
Miley Cyrus thanks Disney for Hannah Montana's role after legend honor

Miley Cyrus thanks Disney for Hannah Montana's role after legend honor
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami

Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami

World News

Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Iran’s response to Israel could be delayed by Gaza ceasefire
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Terrifying bodycam video shows delayed police response to Uvalde massacre
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Trump-Musk interview marred by technical issues on X platform
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Vladimir Putin vows to expel Ukrainian troops amid cross-border incursion
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Sheikh Hasina can return to Bangladesh if THIS ministry gives green light
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Philadelphia sky lights up with Italian Air Force's historic flyover: Watch
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Ukraine and Russia clash over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant fire
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Democrats targets overseas voters to support Kamala Harris
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Arizona police bodycam footage reveals true story behind killing of toddler
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed taken into custody by military: ISPR
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Greece wildfire sparks chaos: Thousands flee as firefighters battle ablaze