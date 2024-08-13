Entertainment

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori seduces woman at party

Kanye West’s spouse Bianca Censori grabbed by flirty lady

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024


Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori suggestively lapped on to a woman at one private party recently.

Video taken by Backgrid captured the Australian architect seductively dancing with the female attender as they got handsy with each other.

When Snoop Dogg’s hit song Drop It Like Its Hot struck a beat in the background, she threw both arms up, dancing in unison alongside this lady who had caught her eye.

Then came the blazing moment, where the woman went straight ahead to grab Bianca Censori by the waist in a flirtatious manner on fire.

The energy in the room changed with these two looking straight into one another’s eyes, seemingly lost in the magnetic instance of attraction.

Following this high-octane rush, the track changed to Field Trip, which is a number listed on Kanye West’s new Vultures 2 album.

As soon as it started playing, Bianca Censori let go off the stranger female dancer because she apparently remembered that her husband was standing right next to her.

The bash in question was hosted by Kanye West on Sunday, August 12, for celebrating the release of his new record.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori seduces woman at party

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori seduces woman at party
Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans

Meghan Markle overrules Prince Harry's 40th birthday plans
Miley Cyrus thanks Disney for Hannah Montana's role after legend honor

Miley Cyrus thanks Disney for Hannah Montana's role after legend honor
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami

Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami

Entertainment News

Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Miley Cyrus thanks Disney for Hannah Montana's role after legend honor
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Jennifer Lopez makes heartfelt gesture to reconcile with Ben Affleck
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Taylor Swift ends Kanye West’s dominance on music after 'TTPD' release
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Angelina Jolie makes public appearance for first time after Pax's incident
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
James Cameron breaks silence on director Roland Emmerich’s recent comments
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni spotted arguing on 'It Ends With Us' set
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig weighs in on potential 'Ken' movie with Ryan Gosling
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
BLACKPINK member Lisa spills beans on 'The White Lotus' season 3
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
‘Pokémon’ series voice actress Rachael Lillis breathes her last at 46
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Jennifer Lopez visits Ben Affleck's kids at his LA home amid marital woes
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Ryan Reynolds’ favorite ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cast member NOT from family
Bodycam video shows prompt police response to gunshots inside gas station store in Miami
Post Malone makes sombre confession about past struggles with loneliness