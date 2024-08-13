Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori seduces woman at party

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori suggestively lapped on to a woman at one private party recently.
Video taken by Backgrid captured the Australian architect seductively dancing with the female attender as they got handsy with each other.
When Snoop Dogg’s hit song Drop It Like Its Hot struck a beat in the background, she threw both arms up, dancing in unison alongside this lady who had caught her eye.
Then came the blazing moment, where the woman went straight ahead to grab Bianca Censori by the waist in a flirtatious manner on fire.
The energy in the room changed with these two looking straight into one another’s eyes, seemingly lost in the magnetic instance of attraction.
Following this high-octane rush, the track changed to Field Trip, which is a number listed on Kanye West’s new Vultures 2 album.
As soon as it started playing, Bianca Censori let go off the stranger female dancer because she apparently remembered that her husband was standing right next to her.
The bash in question was hosted by Kanye West on Sunday, August 12, for celebrating the release of his new record.