Entertainment

London Zoo becomes canvas for Banksy’s final piece in iconic art series: Watch

Banksy's latest piece, revealed on the zoo's front shutters, features a gorilla lifting the shutter

  • by Web Desk
  • August 13, 2024


London Zoo has become the latest canvas for Banksy, as the elusive artist unveiled his final piece in a series of surprise artworks scattered across the city.

The latest piece, revealed on the zoo's front shutters, features a gorilla lifting the shutter to release a sea lion and birds, with other animals peeking from inside.

This marks the ninth Banksy artwork to appear in London within a week, following earlier pieces that included a goat, elephants, monkeys, a wolf, pelicans, a cat, piranhas, and a rhinoceros. Each artwork has appeared unexpectedly each morning since August 5.

London Zoo officials expressed their excitement and honor at hosting Banksy's latest creation, as per BBC.

Daniel Simmonds, the zoo’s animal operations manager, stated that the artwork is "absolutely brilliant" and confirmed it will be preserved.

To protect the piece from London’s unpredictable weather, zoo officials are considering placing perspex around it.

Each artwork was installed overnight, with Banksy typically confirming his involvement on Instagram.

On the other hand, Banksy's series has sparked significant public interest, with several pieces already removed or defaced shortly after their unveiling.

The cat artwork on a billboard was taken down for safety reasons, and the wolf on a satellite dish was reportedly stolen.

