Kylie Jenner discloses son Aire’s previous name as she recalls naming struggles

Kylie Jenner jokes her daughter Stormi still reminds her Aire’s old name

  • by Web Desk
  • August 14, 2024
Kylie Jenner discloses son Aire's previous name as she recalls naming struggles
Kylie Jenner discloses son Aire’s previous name as she recalls naming struggles

Nearly one and a half year after Aire’s birth, Kylie Jenner has opened up about the struggles she faced while giving a name to her son during postpartum days.

The Kardashians alum in her cover story interview for Vogue talked about her postpartum period, when she was not only struggling with depression but also with the process of finalizing a suitable name for Aire, whom Kylie shares with Travis Scott.

Kylie also revealed that she called her son “Knight” for a long time, jokingly adding that her daughter Stormi “still to this day” will ask if she remembers “when Aire’s name was Knight.”

The 27-year-old further admitted that her 6-year-old daughter insists that she likes the name, Knight, “better” than Aire.

Recalling her struggles “figuring out” Aire’s name Kylie advised, “Now my advice to all my friends having children is pick the name before, because when the hormones hit you can’t make decisions. You can’t.”

Kylie confessed she felt like a “failure” for not being able to decide a name for her son at that time.

“When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him,” she added.

Kylie noted, “He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.”

The make mogul Kylie Jenner welcomed her son Aire in February 2022.

