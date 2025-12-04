Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce receive marriage advice from George Clooney

The 'Cruel Summer' crooner and the NFL star announced dreamy engagement in August this year

George Clooney has given valuable marriage advice to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. 

On Wednesday, December 3, the Wolf star appeared on the New Heights podcast with the NFL athlete and his brother, Jason Kelce. 

During the episode, Travis asked George about his recent claims that he and his wife, Amal Clooney, have not fought in 10 years. 

To which the actor replied, "I’m not lying. Shall we ask you the same?” before adding, “It’s only been two and a half years, and you’re right. I’ve never got into an argument. Never once."

The Broadway star said, "Neither of us is going to win the argument, so why get in it? I’m 64 years old. What am I gonna argue about at this point? I met this incredible woman."

“She’s beautiful and smart and stands for all the most important things that I believe in, and I can’t believe how lucky I am. So what am I gonna fight about?" Clooney noted.

This update comes shortly after a report claimed that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who announced their dreamy engagement in August this year, are set to tie the knot.

As of now, neither the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end nor the singer’s spokespersons have responded to these claims.   

