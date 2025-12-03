'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa, Brennon Lemieux split year after becoming parents 

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux, the couple who gained popularity from Love Is Blind, have announced their separation after four years of togetherness.
On Wednesday, December 3, the couple, who met on season 3, took to their Instagram accounts to share the joint statement, revealing that they are ending their marriage.
"After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared," Alexa and Brennon stated in the caption.
They continued, "We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way."
"While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion," the former couple announced.
The pair also asked for privacy as they move forward and focus on their individual paths while keeping their daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, whom they welcomed in July 2024.
For the unaware, Alexa and Brennon Lemieux tied the knot on camera in July 2021.