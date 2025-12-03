Entertainment

'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa, Brennon Lemieux split year after becoming parents

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux tied the knot on July 2021

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Love Is Blind stars Alexa, Brennon Lemieux split year after becoming parents
'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa, Brennon Lemieux split year after becoming parents 

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux, the couple who gained popularity from Love Is Blind, have announced their separation after four years of togetherness. 

On Wednesday, December 3, the couple, who met on season 3, took to their Instagram accounts to share the joint statement, revealing that they are ending their marriage.

"After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared," Alexa and Brennon stated in the caption.

They continued, "We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way."

"While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion," the former couple announced.

The pair also asked for privacy as they move forward and focus on their individual paths while keeping their daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, whom they welcomed in July 2024.

For the unaware, Alexa and Brennon Lemieux tied the knot on camera in July 2021. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce receive marriage advice from George Clooney

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce receive marriage advice from George Clooney
The 'Cruel Summer' crooner and the NFL star announced dreamy engagement in August this year

Bad Bunny tops Spotify Wrapped 2025 as global artist of the year

Bad Bunny tops Spotify Wrapped 2025 as global artist of the year
This marks Bad Bunny's fourth time earning the title after winning in 2020, 2021, and 2022

'Emily in Paris' season 5 trailer reveals Lily Collins' exciting journey

'Emily in Paris' season 5 trailer reveals Lily Collins' exciting journey
Lily Collins drops new season's final trailer on Instagram

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried turn heads at 'The Housemaid' premiere

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried turn heads at 'The Housemaid' premiere
'The Housemaid' set to premiere in December this year

Miley Cyrus gushes over ‘surprise’ proposal of fiancé Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus gushes over ‘surprise’ proposal of fiancé Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus reveals heartwarming insight into her '4 year' relationship with Maxx Morando before engagement

Jonas Brothers gives exciting update on ‘Camp Rock 3’

Jonas Brothers gives exciting update on ‘Camp Rock 3’
Jonas Brothers gets emotional as he recall reuniting with ‘Camp Rock 3’ cast

Travis Kelce breaks silence on argument with fiancée Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce breaks silence on argument with fiancée Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce makes shocking confession about argument with Taylor Swift after engagement

'So You Think You Can Dance' star Donyelle Jones passes away at 46

'So You Think You Can Dance' star Donyelle Jones passes away at 46
Donyelle Jones tragically died after her brief illness from chronic breast cancer earlier this week

Priyanka Chopra spills secret of her successful acting career

Priyanka Chopra spills secret of her successful acting career
Priyanka Chopra celebrates 7 years wedding anniversary with Nick Jonas

JoJo Siwa reveals painful health update after sudden medical emergency

JoJo Siwa reveals painful health update after sudden medical emergency
The 'Karma' crooner first opened up about her diagnosis last week

Matthew Perry's parents finally named 'most culpable' person in son’s death

Matthew Perry's parents finally named 'most culpable' person in son’s death
The 'Friends' alum was under the influence of ketamine when he died in October 2023

Miley Cyrus shares first special post for Maxx Morando after engagement news

Miley Cyrus shares first special post for Maxx Morando after engagement news
Miley Cyrus gives subtle tribute to her fiancé Maxx Morando after engagement