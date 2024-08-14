Biden threatens Iran as Middle East tension soars: ‘Not giving up’

US President Joe Biden warned Iran that he 'is not giving up' as the fear of retaliatory attack rises.
According to BBC, the US president is hopeful that a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel in Gaza could prevent Iran from launching an attack on its ally Israel.
Speaking to the reporters while stepping off his plane in New Orleans, Louisiana, Biden said, “That's my expectation, but we'll see what Iran does, and we'll see what happens if there's any attack, but I'm not giving up.”
Moreover, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the Security Council in New York that her country aims ‘to turn the Middle East temperature down.’
Greenfield added that the US wanted to ‘deter and defend against any future attack and avoid regional conflict.’
For the unversed, the fear of an Iran attack loomed after the Hamas former chief, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in Tehran. Iranian and Hamas officials blamed Israel for the killing of Haniyeh, whereas Israel has not yet taken responsibility for the attack.
Soon after the assassination of the Hamas chief, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, promised to take revenge on Israel.