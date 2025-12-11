Royal
  • By Hafsa Noor
Princess Kate, Prince William give update on ‘festive’ Christmas event

Prince William and Princess Kate have shared a delightful update about a “festive” Christmas event.

On Thursday, December 11, the Prince and Princess of Wales posted exclusive pictures from, Together at Christmas, a Community Carol Service happening around the UK, on Instagram.

The caption of the post read, “Lovely to see the ‘Together at Christmas’ spirit brought to life in Armagh, Northern Ireland - one of 15 Community Carol Services happening around the UK.”

It continued, “Held in St Patrick’s Cathedral, this beautiful community gathering brought together voices from across Northern Ireland to celebrate togetherness, music and festive connection. Supported by The Royal Foundation, the ‘Together at Christmas’ Community Carol Services shine a light on charitable organisations and individuals who act with love in their communities.”

This event mirrors the spirit of William and Kate’s annual Westminster Abbey service, which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve.

While concluding the update, the royal couple wrote, “Thank you to all who made it happen and to everyone who helped bring the spirit of togetherness to Armagh.”

To note, Together at Christmas is supported by The Royal Foundation.

