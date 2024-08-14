Entertainment

Nick Jonas admits to altered 'perspective' on life after embracing fatherhood

Nick Jonas is a doting dad to daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

  August 14, 2024
American country singer Nick Jonas is seeing life differently post becoming father. 

During the Los Angeles premier of the Good Half on Tuesday, Jonas spoke to PEOPLE about how his view about life and grief had changed after being blessed with an adorable daughter. 

He revealed, "I think that, for me, becoming a parent changed everything in my life and my perspective on everything. That's a natural thing obviously that will happen."

"My daughter is the light of my world, and making projects that I'll be able to watch one day with her, absolutely a goal. And this movie for sure is one of those," the Sucker crooner revealed. 

Nick Jonas shares daughter Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra via surrogacy. The actress, 42, joined him on the red carpet as she came out to support him on Tuesday. 

The singers co-stars  Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, Elisabeth Shue and director Robert Schwartzman were also in attendance at the premiere. 

