Indian hospitals rally in anger after rape, torture, murder of doctor in Kolkata

India’s hospital services have undergone disruption with doctors coming out to express rage over the rape and murder of a trainee medical woman on duty in Kolkata.
As per Sky News, thousands of medicos across the country stood have been standing in solidarity since Monday, denouncing the killing especially because it took place at a government-run hospital.
Rally-holders are demanding justice for the 31-year-old victim who was tortured and subsequently slaughtered on Friday as well as asking for better security at medical institutions.
The Federation of All India Medical Association announced today that these strikes will continue “indefinitely,” until their requests are fulfilled.
It has urged health minister J.P. Nadda to beef up the safety provided to Indian clinics.
“We’re not punching bags,” trained professionals bellowed at the government while adding that not enough is done to control violence in their nation.
They say that public hospitals are filthy with employees being overworked, underpaid, and exposed to such heinous crimes.
Meanwhile, police officers have so far arrested a person who’s connected to Kolkata’s traumatic case.
The city’s high court has transferred the investigation to the CBI, treating it as a “national priority” now.