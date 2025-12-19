Entertainment
  By Javeria Ahmed
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt share joyful news of baby girl

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have welcomed their “perfect angel girl,” sharing that their newborn daughter was lovingly named in honor of the comedian’s late father.

The couple revealed on Instagram that they have welcomed a daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, marking their first child together.

They announced that their newborn was born on December 12.

"my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief," Hewitt captioned the post, which featured a photo of the couple holding their newborn.

"wu tang forever," Davidson added.

Alongside the announcement, Pete and Elsie posted intimate family photos, choosing to conceal their daughter’s face with a white heart emoji.

The couple chose the name Scottie in memory of Davidson’s late father, Scott Matthew Davidson, who died in the line of duty on September 11, 2001; Rose is Hewitt’s middle name.

In July, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Davidson and his girlfriend were expecting their first baby together after Elsie shared the exciting pregnancy news on Instagram.

On July 16, Hewitt posted a candid photo dump that included pictures with her partner, an ultrasound snap, and memes from Love Island USA and SpongeBob SquarePants.

She also shared a video of the emotional moment they first saw their child, adding a tongue-in-cheek joke about how the baby came to be.

