Will Rafael Nadal copy Roger Federer's retirement plan? Find out

Rafael Nadal to play Laver Cup this year after hinting about withdrawing from US Olympics

  by Web Desk
  August 14, 2024
Rafael Nadal is set to follow Roger Federer's blueprints of retirement plans.

According to Mirror, Nadal has not yet announced his retirement date, but it is expected that he will end his professional tennis journey at the Laver Cup this year, following in the footsteps of Swiss legend Federer.

Nadal recently played doubles for the first time with Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the duo did not succeed in winning an Olympic medal.

After that, he also lost to Novak Djokovic in singles and gave a heartfelt wave to the crowd at the Court Philippe Chatrier in most likely his last Olympic appearance.

After the Olympics, the 22 Grand Slam title winner was expected to appear in the IS Open, but the tennis hinted about not playing the tournament.

Talking about his US Open participation, he said, “It looks like not, but I'm going to let you know soon. For me now, I can't give you a clear answer, I need some time. But for me, it looks difficult. We'll see if I keep playing the normal tour.”

Additionally, the 38-year-old tennis legend's non-committal stance about the US Open sparked rumours that his last professional game could be at the Laver Cup in September.

To note, Nadal's close friend and former rival Federer also played his last match at the Laver Cup in 2022.

Sports News

Paris Olympics 2024: These five nations topped the gold medal chart
Rohit Sharma sets sights on Babar Azam's ODI crown: Leaps to No. 2
Cristiano Ronaldo gears for Saudi Super Cup showdown: 'Ready to go'
Imane Khelif files lawsuit against J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk over cyberbullying
West Ham United sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United
Cole Palmer signs long-term deal with Chelsea
Lionel Messi gives fans a rare look of family vacation at mid-sea
Olympic medal saga escalates as USA gymnastics take dispute to Swiss court
Anderson makes shocking U-turn: Hints at return to white-ball cricket
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez heads to Atletico Madrid in ‘major’ deal
Valentina Petrillo to make history as first openly transgender Paralympian
Is Cristiano Ronaldo ready to shift from star player to football manager?