Demi Lovato takes huge decision for future daughter to protect her childhood

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024
Demi Lovato has spilled about fruitful mother goals for her future daughter!

The American singer and actress has expressed her opinion on the upbringing of a young entertainer ahead of her new Child Star documentary, which is set to release next month.

Lovato, in her recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter revealed that she will not let her daughter step into entertainment industry until she turns 18.

"I’d say, ‘Let’s study music theory and prepare you for the day you turn 18, because it’s not happening before that,”

Explaining the reason, Lovato continued, “Not because I don’t believe in you or love you or want you to be happy, but because I want you to have a childhood, the childhood that I didn’t have.'"

The Heart Attack hit maker promised that she’ll encourage her daughter to find a "backup plan" — "something I wish I’d done because sometimes I think it’s time for me to move on, but I’m in this weird position in my career because I still rely on music for my income."

Demi Lovato’s documentary is releasing on Hulu on September 17, 2024.

