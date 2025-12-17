Entertainment
Aiden Ross shares overwhelming reaction after winning 'The Voice' Season 28

Aiden Ross is “at a loss for words” after clinching a momentous win.

On Tuesday, December 16, the Everything and More singer took to his official Instagram account, where he opened up about his overwhelming reaction after being crowned the winner of The Voice Season 28.

In the post featuring a three-slide gallery showing glimpses of him with his coach Niall Horan taking pride in the thunderous victory, Ross penned, “I’m at a loss for words. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! I am filled with so much joy and gratitude. I’ve had the time of my life performing for you all this season, and I am beyond honored to be the Season 28 winner of The Voice.”

He sweetly reflected, “I’ve grown so much as an individual and an artist, met some of my best friends, and learned from the very best in the industry.”

“Thank you for following my journey… this is just the beginning. Thank you for believing in me @niallhoran. WE DID IT #teamniall for life,” the 20-year-old singer proudly added.

In his competition against the fellow Team Niall contestant DEK of Hearts, Team Reba's Aubrey Nicole, Team Snoop's Ralph Edwards and Team Bublé's Jazz McKenzie and Max Chambers, Aiden Ross delivered a thrilling performance, leading him to clinch the victory.

Prior to his performance, the former One Direction star supported him with an encouraging statement, noting, "You're a really down-to-earth, lovely guy who’s gifted. I wish you the best, bud.”

The Voice aired its final showdown on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, on NBC.

