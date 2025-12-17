Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
‘Fallout’ season 3 renewal announced ahead of season 2 premiere

Fallout has been renewed for season 3, ahead of season 2 premiere on Prime Video.

During a chat with Variety recently, the series director Todd Howard shared exciting beans about new season.

He said, “There’s a lot of surprises. So the main thing is, we’re dropping an episode every week, so I would just say, stick with it. There’s a lot of surprises, and I’m curious to see how it plays for everybody, because it’s gonna be a weekly show now, as opposed to a binge-watch all at once.”

Fans can also enjoy season 2 video game adaptation now, featuring adventures of Lucy (Ella Purnell) and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) in the Wasteland.

The director added, “For us on the game and TV show side, we’re writing Season 3 now. We’re having those conversations now of, what are we doing in Season 3 for the TV show and what elements can we bring into our games at that time when it comes out that don’t feel forced or fake.”

Todd claimed that shift to a weekly release model for Fallout season 2 will change how the viewers consume the series.

To note, Fallout second season premiered on December 16, 2025.

