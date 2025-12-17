Finn Wolfhard reveals Joe Keery's huge influence on his music career

Finn Wolfhard has opened up about the key role of Joe Keery in his music career.
The 22-year old actor, who plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, has praised co-star for his huge influence on music career.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 16, Finn shared, “Joe is a huge influence for me, and still is. His band’s amazing. He was one of the first people I ever knew that was actually in a band.”
He added, “Before Stranger Things came out, he was kind of a cool, older brother. I was twelve and he was 22? He was like fresh out of being in a really cool psych rock band in Chicago, and introduced me to a ton of music that I think really informed everything. I wouldn’t be here without Joe.”
On the work front, Finn has directed a brand‑new music video honouring the legacy of George Harrison.
He collaborated with a group of Canadian artists on the new stop-motion clip for his 1973 hit Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth).
The ambitious production was led by Toronto's Nobody Told Me Studios, in collaboration with Tye Down Pictures.