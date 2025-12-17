‘Wicked: For Good’ 'Sinner' & ‘Sirât’ shine at Oscar shortlists 2026

The Academy has revealed its shortlists in 12 Oscar categories, with Sinners and Wicked: For Good leading the pack and Sirât earning a strong showing among contenders.
On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its shortlists in 12 categories, with Warner Bros.
Sinners and Universal’s Wicked: For Good leading the field, each earning eight mentions.
Academy members voted in categories including animated and live-action shorts, documentaries, international feature, music, sound, visual effects, and makeup, with two new shortlist categories debuting: casting and cinematography.
Ryan Coogler’s Sinners dominated the shortlists, appearing in seven categories: casting, cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, sound, visual effects, and twice in original song.
Wicked: For Good kept pace with shortlist nods in casting, cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, original score, sound, visual effects, and two original songs by Stephen Schwartz, with the cinematography nod marking a long-overdue recognition for DP Alice Brooks.
Netflix’s Frankenstein also stood out on the shortlists, earning six mentions spanning casting, cinematography, makeup and hairstyling, original score, sound, and visual effects.
To note, final nominations in the shortlisted categories will be determined in the coming weeks. Oscar voting opens Monday, January 12, and closes Friday, January 16. Nominations will be announced Thursday, January 22.