Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Rob Reiner's daughter breaks silence after brother's shocking arrest

The actor and director was murdered over the weekend

  • By Fatima Hassan
Rob Reiners daughter breaks silence after brothers shocking arrest
Rob Reiner's daughter breaks silence after brother's shocking arrest  

Slain actor and director Rob Reiner's daughter, Romy Reiner, released her first statement after the shocking arrest of her brother.  

As per The New York Times' new report, the 27-year-old murdered filmmaker said she was not aware that her mother was also dead, alongside her father.

For the unversed, Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, were found dead inside their Brentwood home in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 14.

According to several media reports, the infamous American director was dead after being killed by his own son, Nick, who is currently in the custody of the LA police.

Days after their brutal killing, Romy announced that she arrived at her home after her parents’ massage therapist contacted her, who was unable to access the property.

She was later told by a paramedic that Michele had been killed, a source close to the family told the Times.

Romy is the youngest of Rob and Michele’s three children together, along with brothers Nick, 32, and Jake, 34.

However, Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special allegation of using a knife on Tuesday, December 16, by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the press release by the court, if Nick is convicted, he will face his entire life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

Finn Wolfhard reveals Joe Keery's huge influence on his music career

Finn Wolfhard reveals Joe Keery's huge influence on his music career
Apple Martin pays special nod to mum Gwyneth Paltrow at key event in NYC

Apple Martin pays special nod to mum Gwyneth Paltrow at key event in NYC

Aiden Ross shares overwhelming reaction after winning ‘The Voice’ Season 28

Aiden Ross shares overwhelming reaction after winning ‘The Voice’ Season 28
Timothée Chalamet twins with mom in bold orange at ‘Marty Supreme’ NYC premiere

Timothée Chalamet twins with mom in bold orange at ‘Marty Supreme’ NYC premiere
‘Wicked: For Good’ 'Sinner' & ‘Sirât’ shine at Oscar shortlists 2026

‘Wicked: For Good’ 'Sinner' & ‘Sirât’ shine at Oscar shortlists 2026
Brooklyn Beckham sparks reconciliation talks with parents after new clip

Brooklyn Beckham sparks reconciliation talks with parents after new clip
‘The Voice’ S28 winner: Aiden Ross makes Niall Horan proud with big win

‘The Voice’ S28 winner: Aiden Ross makes Niall Horan proud with big win
Lily Collins reveals struggles of managing motherhood amid 'Emily In Paris' shoot

Lily Collins reveals struggles of managing motherhood amid 'Emily In Paris' shoot
Gil Gerard, ‘Buck Rogers’ star, dies at 82 after heartbreaking health battle

Gil Gerard, ‘Buck Rogers’ star, dies at 82 after heartbreaking health battle
Selena Gomez shares heartfelt update after revealing concerning voice issue

Selena Gomez shares heartfelt update after revealing concerning voice issue
Rob Reiner, wife Michele deaths take new turn after DA statement

Rob Reiner, wife Michele deaths take new turn after DA statement
'Disclosure Day' teaser: Steven Spielberg's film promises truth about 'unknown'

'Disclosure Day' teaser: Steven Spielberg's film promises truth about 'unknown'

Popular News

Buckingham Palace drops delightful photo a day after Beatrice, Eugenie reunion

Buckingham Palace drops delightful photo a day after Beatrice, Eugenie reunion
60 minutes ago
Rob Reiner's daughter breaks silence after brother's shocking arrest

Rob Reiner's daughter breaks silence after brother's shocking arrest

32 minutes ago
Princess Kate makes ‘magnificent’ comeback after ‘character assassination’

Princess Kate makes ‘magnificent’ comeback after ‘character assassination’
20 minutes ago