  By Javeria Ahmed
Timothée Chalamet twins with mom in bold orange at 'Marty Supreme' NYC premiere

The 'Wonka' star repeated the bold color alongside his mother, Nicole Flender,

Timothée Chalamet turned heads at the New York City premiere of Marty Supreme as he and his mother, Nicole Flender.

Just a week after twinning in bright orange with girlfriend Kylie Jenner in L.A., the Wonka star repeated the bold color alongside his mother, Nicole Flender, at the New York City premiere of Marty Supreme on December 16.

Chalamet wore a neon orange double-breasted suit with a fringe scarf by Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford, styled with a chain necklace, watch, and wire-rimmed glasses.

His mother, Nicole Flender, matched him in a neon orange halter gown with coordinating shoes, a gold clutch, and an elegant updo.

At the L.A. premiere on December 9, Chalamet sported a bright orange leather suit with a silk shirt, matching boots, and a Chrome Hearts ping-pong paddle case.

Jenner complemented him in a floor-length orange gown with cutouts, cross details, and orange pointed-toe heels.

To note, Marty Supreme is a 2025 American sports comedy-drama starring Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser, a fictionalized version of legendary table tennis player Marty Reisman.

Directed by Josh Safdie in his first solo feature since 2008, the film is described as a "quintessential New York story" that blends sports, crime thriller, and dark comedy.

Marty Supreme is set to release in theaters on December 25.

