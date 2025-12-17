Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Sydney Sweeney quietly hangs out with Scooter Braun after 'Housemaid' premiere

  • By Fatima Hassan
Sydney Sweeney has quietly spent quality time with her boyfriend, Scooter Braun, at the Housemaid premiere.

After turning heads at the special screening of her new film with Amanda Seyfried on Tuesday, December 16, the Euphoria actress concluded her star-studded night with cosy moments with the music mogul.

According to Page Six, Sweeney was spotted partying with Braun at Tao to celebrate the huge success of her upcoming film.

The two were inseparable the entire night, locking arms and giggling during the pre-screening speeches from the chair of Lionsgate’s motion picture group, Adam Fogelson and director Paul Feig.

Despite being in the same city, Braun did not attend the premiere of Housemaid.

For the unknown, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have been romantically connected since September this year.

The two reportedly began dating after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s high-profile wedding in Italy in June 2025.

Sweeney and Braun were first photographed kissing in New York City’s Central Park, intensifying speculation.

Before seeing the American businessman, the actress was engaged to Jonathan Davino, with whom she called it quits earlier this year. 

