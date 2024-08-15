Sofía Vergara reveals plans for potential 'Modern Family' sequel

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • August 15, 2024
Sofía Vergara is eager to reunite with her Modern Family castmates and has a humorous plea for her on-screen husband, Ed O'Neill.

In a recent interview with Variety, Vergara shared her desire to revisit the beloved sitcom, which ended in 2020.

After seeing O'Neill, 78, in the mini-series Clipped, Vergara jokingly told him, "You look f---ing old."

"I always joke with him, ‘Ed, don’t die. Because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you’re the oldest of us. You can’t be dead!'" Vergara revealed.

Vergara, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the ABC sitcom Modern Family, also proposed a TV movie reunion, stating, "It'd be so much fun."

Modern Family run for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020 and followed the lives of three families related by marriage.

In November, Vergara organized a cast reunion, the first since the show's conclusion in 2020, with almost everyone in attendance, except Ty Burrell.

Vergara described the occasion as "very special" and "exciting" after not seeing each other for almost four years.

The show was a critical and commercial success, winning numerous awards, including 22 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Modern Family currently streamed on Peacock and Hulu.

