Taylor Swift makes first appearance after foiled terror plot, without Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift made her first public appearance since the cancellation of her Vienna concerts due to an alleged terrorist plot, attending a party for her Eras Tour staff in London on Monday, August 12.
Notably, Swift was without her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, by her side.
The 34-year-old singer was seen at Annabel's in London, celebrating with her team as they approach the end of her world tour.
The gathering comes after her shows in Vienna, Austria, were canceled on August 7 due to a planned terrorist attack.
The Austrian chancellor, Karl Nehammer, revealed that the suspects had detailed plans to cause a tragedy on the scale of previous attacks in Paris, Manchester, or Moscow.
Three suspects have been arrested, including a 19-year-old primary suspect who admitted to planning the attack.
Swift has not publicly addressed the situation, but in 2019, she expressed her fear of violence and terrorist attacks at concerts. Despite the cancellation, fans in Vienna showed their support by gathering on the streets and singing along to her hits.
As a surprise, Swift and Disney+ aired her Eras Tour film as a free TV premiere in Austria on August 10, and offered a limited-time free trial of Disney+ Premium for fans to stream the movie.
Swift is set to perform at London's Wembley Stadium for five nights starting on August 15, with the Metropolitan Police Service assuring fans that precautions are being taken.