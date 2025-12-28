Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as romance with ex-Chelsea star grows

Sydney Sweeney has reportedly ditched Scooter Braun as she sparked new romance speculations with a former Chelsea star.
According to several media reports, the Euphoria star is rumored to be dating Christian Pulisic, after cutting ties with the American businessman and investor.
For those unaware, Pulisic, currently at AC Milan, is a USA international and a huge name in his home country, so it could be that he’s been mixing with some other celebrities, and it’s led to him hooking up with Sweeney.
However, the 27-year-old American actress has yet to confirm her new relationship, as she previously grabbed the headlines with her romance with Scooter Braun.
After attending the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Italy earlier this year, Sweeney was linked to Braun.
Before her romance rumours with Braun, she called off her engagement with her long-time partner, Jonathan Davino, earlier this year.
Meanwhile, Pulisic has previously been dating golfer Alexa Melton, and since the Milan attacker tends to keep his personal life pretty private, it’s not entirely clear if that relationship has ended or not.