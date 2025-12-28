Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as romance with ex-Chelsea star grows

The 'Euphoria' star previously sparked romance speculations with Scooter Braun earlier this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as romance with ex-Chelsea star grows
Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as romance with ex-Chelsea star grows

Sydney Sweeney has reportedly ditched Scooter Braun as she sparked new romance speculations with a former Chelsea star. 

According to several media reports, the Euphoria star is rumored to be dating Christian Pulisic, after cutting ties with the American businessman and investor. 

For those unaware, Pulisic, currently at  AC Milan, is a USA international and a huge name in his home country, so it could be that he’s been mixing with some other celebrities, and it’s led to him hooking up with Sweeney. 

However, the 27-year-old American actress has yet to confirm her new relationship, as she previously grabbed the headlines with her romance with Scooter Braun.

After attending the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Italy earlier this year, Sweeney was linked to Braun.

Before her romance rumours with Braun, she called off her engagement with her long-time partner, Jonathan Davino, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Pulisic has previously been dating golfer Alexa Melton, and since the Milan attacker tends to keep his personal life pretty private, it’s not entirely clear if that relationship has ended or not.   

Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh Teller with heartfelt gift

Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh Teller with heartfelt gift
‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell cracks fans up with hilarious Vecna tweet

‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell cracks fans up with hilarious Vecna tweet
Harry Styles catches fans off guard with surprise music comeback after 2 years

Harry Styles catches fans off guard with surprise music comeback after 2 years
Pete Davidson's girlfriend shares postpartum struggle after first baby's birth

Pete Davidson's girlfriend shares postpartum struggle after first baby's birth
Priyanka Chopra treats fans to daughter Malti’s adorable snowy moments

Priyanka Chopra treats fans to daughter Malti’s adorable snowy moments
Victoria Beckham steals spotlight in emerald green at Holly Ramsay’s wedding

Victoria Beckham steals spotlight in emerald green at Holly Ramsay’s wedding
Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Nicola Peltz’s Instagram move fuels outrage after Brooklyn blocks David, Victoria

Nicola Peltz’s Instagram move fuels outrage after Brooklyn blocks David, Victoria
Zoë Kravitz makes major move for Harry Styles as romance rumours explode

Zoë Kravitz makes major move for Harry Styles as romance rumours explode
Kris Jenner publicly acknowledges Timothée Chalamet after sweet Christmas nod

Kris Jenner publicly acknowledges Timothée Chalamet after sweet Christmas nod
North West flaunts diamond grillz and close bond with step mom on Insta

North West flaunts diamond grillz and close bond with step mom on Insta
Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to three-and-a-half years for rape conviction

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to three-and-a-half years for rape conviction

Popular News

Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh Teller with heartfelt gift

Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh Teller with heartfelt gift
2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty beams with pride as he rings in son Ahan Shetty’s 30th birthday

Suniel Shetty beams with pride as he rings in son Ahan Shetty’s 30th birthday
2 hours ago
Google experiments portrait mode setting for Phone App calls

Google experiments portrait mode setting for Phone App calls
2 hours ago