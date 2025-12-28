Entertainment
  By Hafsa Noor
Kim Kardashian's daughter North shares sweet moment with Bianca Censori

  • By Hafsa Noor
Kim Kardashian's teen daughter North West has shared a sweet picture with stepmom Bianca Censori.

On Sunday, December 27, the 12-year-old teenager reposted a Facetime screenshot of herself and Bianca talking to Kanye West

The Australian model can be seen pouting alongside the teen in the image shared to her Instagram stories.

North's been sharing snaps of herself with her diamond grills and blue hair.

Her first Instagram post featured her throwing up peace signs in a Balenciaga top and mini skirt, with caption, "First post.”

Previously, Kanye warned Kim that their children should not be on social media.

At that time, the rapper said, "Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim, and I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing. I said, 'Never again.' I am her father, I know y'all don't respect fathers and the idea of family, and the media tries to promote something... but I said, 'I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok.'"

Kim responded with, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter.”

Other than North, Kim and Kanye share Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

