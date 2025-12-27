Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Harry Styles catches fans off guard with surprise music comeback after 2 years

The former One Direction star sends fans wild with surprise first song release after two-year hiatus

  • By Sidra Khan
Harry Styles catches fans off guard with surprise music comeback after 2 years
Harry Styles catches fans off guard with surprise music comeback after 2 years

The holiday season has become even more delightful for Harry Styles’ fans!

In a surprisingly joyful update, the former One Direction star caught his admirers off guard on Saturday morning, December 27, by putting a countdown on his official YouTube channel, sparking a frenzy among them as they guessed what it could be about.

After the countdown wrapped up, the Night Changes singer thrilled fans by unexpectedly premiering a new video from his final Love On Tour show, sparking excitement about his long-awaited return to music.

The video – titled Forever, Forever – features Harry Styles performing a melodious piano ballad on the final night of his second concert tour.

As the clip concluded, it displayed words “WE BELONG TOGETHER” appearing over a crowd shot, seemingly hinting at the 31-year-old English singer-songwriter’s return to the stag

. YouTube/Harry Styles


Fans’ reactions:

“HE REMEMBERED HE HAD A JOB I love you Harry,” commented a fan.

Another wrote, “getting a notification from harry styles in 2025 sitting in my childhood room covered in 1D merch is a full circle moment.”

“Every time I think I’m over this man he pulls me back,” added a third.

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour:

Kicked off on September 4, 2021, in Las Vegas, United States, Love on Tour was the second concert tour by Harry Styles in support of his second and third studio albums, 2019’s Fine Line and 2022’s Harry’s House.

The tour ran across seven legs over 22 months and concluded on July 22, 2023, in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Harry Styles’ last music release:

Harry Styles released Satellite – his last song before hiatus – on May 3, 2023, which is the fourth single from his 2022 album, Harry’s House.

Pete Davidson's girlfriend shares postpartum struggle after first baby's birth

Pete Davidson's girlfriend shares postpartum struggle after first baby's birth
Priyanka Chopra treats fans to daughter Malti’s adorable snowy moments

Priyanka Chopra treats fans to daughter Malti’s adorable snowy moments
Victoria Beckham steals spotlight in emerald green at Holly Ramsay’s wedding

Victoria Beckham steals spotlight in emerald green at Holly Ramsay’s wedding
Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Nicola Peltz’s Instagram move fuels outrage after Brooklyn blocks David, Victoria

Nicola Peltz’s Instagram move fuels outrage after Brooklyn blocks David, Victoria
Zoë Kravitz makes major move for Harry Styles as romance rumours explode

Zoë Kravitz makes major move for Harry Styles as romance rumours explode
Kris Jenner publicly acknowledges Timothée Chalamet after sweet Christmas nod

Kris Jenner publicly acknowledges Timothée Chalamet after sweet Christmas nod
North West flaunts diamond grillz and close bond with step mom on Insta

North West flaunts diamond grillz and close bond with step mom on Insta
Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to three-and-a-half years for rape conviction

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to three-and-a-half years for rape conviction
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash breakup rumours with Christmas snap

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash breakup rumours with Christmas snap
'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 2: Flat episodes prompt fans to root for Vecna

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 2: Flat episodes prompt fans to root for Vecna

Tyler Perry hit with fresh sexual assault allegation from another actor

Tyler Perry hit with fresh sexual assault allegation from another actor

Popular News

Pat Montandon, beloved California socialite and TV host dies at 96

Pat Montandon, beloved California socialite and TV host dies at 96
5 minutes ago
Fiza Ali takes sharp swipe at Hira Mani, Alina Amir after Nida Yasir row

Fiza Ali takes sharp swipe at Hira Mani, Alina Amir after Nida Yasir row
33 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra treats fans to daughter Malti’s adorable snowy moments

Priyanka Chopra treats fans to daughter Malti’s adorable snowy moments
an hour ago