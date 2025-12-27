Harry Styles catches fans off guard with surprise music comeback after 2 years

The holiday season has become even more delightful for Harry Styles’ fans!
In a surprisingly joyful update, the former One Direction star caught his admirers off guard on Saturday morning, December 27, by putting a countdown on his official YouTube channel, sparking a frenzy among them as they guessed what it could be about.
After the countdown wrapped up, the Night Changes singer thrilled fans by unexpectedly premiering a new video from his final Love On Tour show, sparking excitement about his long-awaited return to music.
The video – titled Forever, Forever – features Harry Styles performing a melodious piano ballad on the final night of his second concert tour.
As the clip concluded, it displayed words “WE BELONG TOGETHER” appearing over a crowd shot, seemingly hinting at the 31-year-old English singer-songwriter’s return to the stag
Fans’ reactions:
“HE REMEMBERED HE HAD A JOB I love you Harry,” commented a fan.
Another wrote, “getting a notification from harry styles in 2025 sitting in my childhood room covered in 1D merch is a full circle moment.”
“Every time I think I’m over this man he pulls me back,” added a third.
Harry Styles’ Love on Tour:
Kicked off on September 4, 2021, in Las Vegas, United States, Love on Tour was the second concert tour by Harry Styles in support of his second and third studio albums, 2019’s Fine Line and 2022’s Harry’s House.
The tour ran across seven legs over 22 months and concluded on July 22, 2023, in Reggio Emilia, Italy.
Harry Styles’ last music release:
Harry Styles released Satellite – his last song before hiatus – on May 3, 2023, which is the fourth single from his 2022 album, Harry’s House.