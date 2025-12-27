Uncategorized
‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell cracks fans up with hilarious Vecna tweet

While his arrival sparks terror among the residents of Hawkins, Vecna on X is the sweetest monster ever!

On Christmas, December 25, Netflix sent fans wild with the release of Stranger Things Season 5’s highly anticipated Vol 2 release, dropping three new episodes.

However, the thrilling sci-fi mystery show’s fifth season, now just one episode away from wrapping up the franchise and ending Vecna/One/Henry Creel’s evil plans, has left viewers with more questions and confusion, leading to negative reviews and frustration.

Amid the ongoing debate about Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2, Jamie Campbell Bower lightened the mood with a hilarious response as Vecna to a fan’s tweet.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan wrote, “’we can begin’ we are halfway through the season vecna you need to wrap this sh*t up now.”

In his reply to the tweet, Jamie hilariously penned, “Babe I’m trying,” leaving fans in stitches.

P.C. X
“Bahaahahah that interaction came up on my feed,” laughed a fan in the comments section of an Instagram post that shared the tweet.

Another quipped, “Ahhaha vecnooooo.”

“He deserves an Oscar!” added a third.

Meanwhile, several other fans dropped laughing emojis in the comments.

Stranger Things franchise is set to conclude on New Year’s Eve with the release of Season 5 Vol 3.

