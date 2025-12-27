Pete Davidson's girlfriend shares postpartum struggle after first baby's birth 

Pete Davidson's girlfriend, Lewis Hewitt, has touched the hearts of her fans by raising the most ignorant topic of parenthood.
The Home actor and his new flame have been embracing parenthood as they welcomed their first baby girl, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, earlier this month.
Hewitt took to her Instagram account on Friday, December 26, to share a mirror selfie featuring herself.
In a bold display picture, the new mom was seen wearing a black T-shirt to reveal a pair of adult diapers.
"Adult diapers all day (and night,) my sister asked if I pee in them & if ur wondering, the answer is NO LMAO," she wrote atop the candid snap.
The 29-year-old influencer and Saturday Night Live alum welcomed their first child, daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, on December 12.
Notably, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter with the brief statement, writing, "My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief."
For those unaware, Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt started dating in early 2025, with their relationship confirmed by Us Weekly in March 2025.