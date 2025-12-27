Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Pete Davidson's girlfriend shares postpartum struggle after first baby's birth

The 'Saturday Night Live' star and his girlfriend announced the birth of their first child earlier this month

  • By Fatima Hassan
Pete Davidsons girlfriend shares postpartum struggle after first babys birth
Pete Davidson's girlfriend shares postpartum struggle after first baby's birth 

Pete Davidson's girlfriend, Lewis Hewitt, has touched the hearts of her fans by raising the most ignorant topic of parenthood. 

The Home actor and his new flame have been embracing parenthood as they welcomed their first baby girl, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, earlier this month.

Hewitt took to her Instagram account on Friday, December 26, to share a mirror selfie featuring herself. 

In a bold display picture, the new mom was seen wearing a black T-shirt to reveal a pair of adult diapers. 

"Adult diapers all day (and night,) my sister asked if I pee in them & if ur wondering, the answer is NO LMAO," she wrote atop the candid snap.

The 29-year-old influencer and Saturday Night Live alum welcomed their first child, daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, on December 12.  

Notably, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter with the brief statement, writing, "My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief."

For those unaware, Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt started dating in early 2025, with their relationship confirmed by Us Weekly in March 2025.  

Harry Styles catches fans off guard with surprise music comeback after 2 years

Harry Styles catches fans off guard with surprise music comeback after 2 years
Priyanka Chopra treats fans to daughter Malti’s adorable snowy moments

Priyanka Chopra treats fans to daughter Malti’s adorable snowy moments
Victoria Beckham steals spotlight in emerald green at Holly Ramsay’s wedding

Victoria Beckham steals spotlight in emerald green at Holly Ramsay’s wedding
Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Nicola Peltz’s Instagram move fuels outrage after Brooklyn blocks David, Victoria

Nicola Peltz’s Instagram move fuels outrage after Brooklyn blocks David, Victoria
Zoë Kravitz makes major move for Harry Styles as romance rumours explode

Zoë Kravitz makes major move for Harry Styles as romance rumours explode
Kris Jenner publicly acknowledges Timothée Chalamet after sweet Christmas nod

Kris Jenner publicly acknowledges Timothée Chalamet after sweet Christmas nod
North West flaunts diamond grillz and close bond with step mom on Insta

North West flaunts diamond grillz and close bond with step mom on Insta
Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to three-and-a-half years for rape conviction

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to three-and-a-half years for rape conviction
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash breakup rumours with Christmas snap

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash breakup rumours with Christmas snap
'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 2: Flat episodes prompt fans to root for Vecna

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 2: Flat episodes prompt fans to root for Vecna

Tyler Perry hit with fresh sexual assault allegation from another actor

Tyler Perry hit with fresh sexual assault allegation from another actor

Popular News

Pat Montandon, beloved California socialite and TV host dies at 96

Pat Montandon, beloved California socialite and TV host dies at 96
4 minutes ago
Fiza Ali takes sharp swipe at Hira Mani, Alina Amir after Nida Yasir row

Fiza Ali takes sharp swipe at Hira Mani, Alina Amir after Nida Yasir row
33 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra treats fans to daughter Malti’s adorable snowy moments

Priyanka Chopra treats fans to daughter Malti’s adorable snowy moments
an hour ago