Nicola Peltz’s Instagram move fuels outrage after Brooklyn blocks David, Victoria

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are at the centre of backlash after the latter’s shocking move.
The 30-year-old American actress’s latest Instagram move has fueled outrage, which was initially sparked when her British husband blocked his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, on social media.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, December 26, the Lola starlet shared a heartfelt joint post with her 26-year-old husband, delightfully sending Christmas and New Year wishes to fans.
“we wish everyone a merry christmas and a happy new year filled with so much love, peace and happiness,” read the caption.
Alongside the sweet wish, Nicola dropped a series of photos from her Christmas celebrations with Brooklyn and her parents, Claudia Heffner and Nelson Peltz.
However, what fueled anger among fans was the former model’s festive celebrations with his in-laws just days after he blocked his parents Victoria and David Beckham on Instagram.
The furious social media users took to Nicola Peltz’s comments section to slam the couple.
“Why don’t you show love to the Beckham family?!” asked one, while another wrote, “Only one mum n one dad Brooklyn they love you so much.”
A third stated, “The only women who will ever love you unconditionally is your mother.”
“The daughter in law I do not want,” slammed a fourth.
“Harry + Meghan 2.0,” a fifth criticized.
Meanwhile, a sixth added, “Ohh look your new papa and mama.”
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been estranged from the Beckham family since the mid of this year.