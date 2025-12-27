Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Nicola Peltz’s Instagram move fuels outrage after Brooklyn blocks David, Victoria

Nicola Peltz fuels fury against herself and Brooklyn Beckham after he blocks parents Victoria and David Beckham on Instagram

  • By Sidra Khan
Nicola Peltz’s Instagram move fuels outrage after Brooklyn blocks David, Victoria
Nicola Peltz’s Instagram move fuels outrage after Brooklyn blocks David, Victoria

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are at the centre of backlash after the latter’s shocking move.

The 30-year-old American actress’s latest Instagram move has fueled outrage, which was initially sparked when her British husband blocked his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, December 26, the Lola starlet shared a heartfelt joint post with her 26-year-old husband, delightfully sending Christmas and New Year wishes to fans.

“we wish everyone a merry christmas and a happy new year filled with so much love, peace and happiness,” read the caption.

Alongside the sweet wish, Nicola dropped a series of photos from her Christmas celebrations with Brooklyn and her parents, Claudia Heffner and Nelson Peltz.

However, what fueled anger among fans was the former model’s festive celebrations with his in-laws just days after he blocked his parents Victoria and David Beckham on Instagram.

The furious social media users took to Nicola Peltz’s comments section to slam the couple.

“Why don’t you show love to the Beckham family?!” asked one, while another wrote, “Only one mum n one dad Brooklyn they love you so much.”

A third stated, “The only women who will ever love you unconditionally is your mother.”

“The daughter in law I do not want,” slammed a fourth.

“Harry + Meghan 2.0,” a fifth criticized.

Meanwhile, a sixth added, “Ohh look your new papa and mama.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been estranged from the Beckham family since the mid of this year.

Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Zoë Kravitz makes major move for Harry Styles as romance rumours explode

Zoë Kravitz makes major move for Harry Styles as romance rumours explode
Kris Jenner publicly acknowledges Timothée Chalamet after sweet Christmas nod

Kris Jenner publicly acknowledges Timothée Chalamet after sweet Christmas nod
North West flaunts diamond grillz and close bond with step mom on Insta

North West flaunts diamond grillz and close bond with step mom on Insta
Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to three-and-a-half years for rape conviction

Ex-NCT member Taeil sentenced to three-and-a-half years for rape conviction
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash breakup rumours with Christmas snap

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash breakup rumours with Christmas snap
'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 2: Flat episodes prompt fans to root for Vecna

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 2: Flat episodes prompt fans to root for Vecna

Tyler Perry hit with fresh sexual assault allegation from another actor

Tyler Perry hit with fresh sexual assault allegation from another actor

Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns
The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

Zhao Lusi files lawsuit after Influential Artist of the Year award

Zhao Lusi files lawsuit after Influential Artist of the Year award
Zoe Saldaña drops steamy Christmas snap as she enjoys 'giving season'

Zoe Saldaña drops steamy Christmas snap as she enjoys 'giving season'

Popular News

Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

36 minutes ago
Google allows users change their gmail addresses without losing data

Google allows users change their gmail addresses without losing data
8 minutes ago
Asim Azhar dedicates hit OST 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' to mother on her birthday

Asim Azhar dedicates hit OST 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' to mother on her birthday
23 minutes ago