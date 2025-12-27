Entertainment
Victoria Beckham steals spotlight in emerald green at Holly Ramsay’s wedding

The former Spice Girls alum makes a stunning arrival with husband David Beckham at Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly’s nuptials

Victoria Beckham is aging backwards, and her latest look is a proof of it!

In a show-stopping moment, the former Spice Girls alum made a glamorous arrival along with her husband, David Beckham, at the high-profile wedding ceremony of Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Holly Ramsay.

The ceremony, taking place at Bath Abbey, England, saw the English fashion designer stun in a gorgeous emerald green floor-length gown, featuring a deep neckline and pleated detailing at the bottom.

Sporting a pair of stylish oversized sunglasses, Victoria accessorized with a silver handbag, sparkling bracelet, and wore black heels to add some extra inches to her tall frame.

Joining her at the lavish event was Sir David Beckham, exuding charm in a camel-colored, double-breasted overcoat adorned with black buttons, and layered over a crisp white shirt and black pants, with a matching black bowtie complementing the ensemble.

Notably, Victoria and David Beckham’s appearance marks their first outing since celebrating Christmas and after their estranged eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, blocked them on Instagram.

Who is Holly Ramsay?

Born on January 1, 2000, Holly Ramsay is a British television personality, influencer, and writer, best known as the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

She has appeared on TV shows alongside her family and later made a name for herself through food, lifestyle, and fitness content on social media.

