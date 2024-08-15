Sports

Kylian Mbappe leads Real Madrid to historic UEFA Super Cup win

Kylian Mbappe shines on debut as Real Madrid win sixth UEFA super cup

  August 15, 2024


Kylian Mbappe had a “great night” as he lead his new team Real Madrid to historic win on Wednesday.

Real Madrid won a record sixth UEFA Super Cup with a 2-0 win over Atalanta with Kylian’s debut in Warsaw.

The talented player has waited for many years to play for his dream club and signing for Los Blancos this summer at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain deal.

He told Movistar in French, “It was a great night, I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, to play with this shirt, with this badge, for these fans.”

Madrid’s coach Carlo Ancelotti equalled former Los Blancos coach Miguel Munoz on a joint-record 14 titles won at the helm of the club.

Carlo said to the media outlet, “(Mbappe) has the quality to score a lot of goals…What we have to look for is balance in the team – today we didn’t have that balance.”

Kylian revealed that he’s trying to improve for Madrid’s La Liga campaign, which is starting on Saturday against Real Mallorca.

“I am sure we will get better and me first of all – but today is a positive step,” he explained. 

