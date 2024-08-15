Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put wedding plans on hold until they sign ‘prenup’

Travis Kelce seemingly won't propose to Taylor Swift until the duo sign up the “prenup” agreement.
Travis’ proposal plans for Taylor has reportedly set the internet ablaze but the lovebirds are trying to play safe.
An insider recently told Life and Style, “This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit since they’ve considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while and are both 100 percent committed to spending the rest of their lives together and starting a family.”
“The formalities are just their schedules that have gotten in the way, as well as the logistics of a prenup, which is obviously complicated by the vast amounts of money involved on both sides,” the source explained.
Taylor and her Lover Travis won’t exchanged wedding vows without a deal as “vast amounts of money” is involved on both sides.
Travis and Taylor are reportedly trying to secure their future financially before they settle down.