King Charles finally decides to swing axe after Harry, Meghan’s defying move

King Charles is reportedly considering to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle off their royal titles as the Sussexes set to kick off their Columbian trip.
The royal family will likely to consider depriving the duke and duchess of Sussex of their royal honours in an important gathering at Balmoral Castle, where all members of the firm are set to enjoy their summer holidays.
As reported by Express UK, a royal source has revealed that during what has been dubbed a "royal family summit" the future of the duke and duchess with the firm will be discussed.
"What people don't realise is that the Balmoral gathering isn't just a summer holiday. The family also participates in pre-arranged meetings where they discuss the family's current position and how they can best prepare for the future,” the insider noted.
"Not only will Harry and Meghan's tours and upcoming trip to Canada be on the agenda, but also their titles and peerages will be up for discussion,” they confirmed.
This update comes a day after it was reported that Harry and Meghan will also visit a Columbian town praised as 'symbol of anti-colonialism'.
A royal author Michael Cole exclusively speaking to GB news dubbed Harry and Meghan’s decision to visit Columbia as “unwise”.