Sports

Mauricio Pochettino to lead US Men's National Soccer Team

Mauricio Pochettino's primary objective will be to prepare the team for the 2026 World Cup

  by Web Desk
  August 15, 2024


Mauricio Pochettino is set to become the next head coach of the US Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT).

This news has been confirmed by Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

As per multiple outlets, the 52-year-old Argentine coach will take over following Gregg Berhalter's departure after a disappointing exit in the group stage of the Copa America this past summer.

Pochettino, a well-known figure in football, has been out of management since leaving Chelsea at the end of the 2023-24 season.

His extensive resume includes successful stints at Tottenham, where he guided the team to the Champions League final in 2019, and Paris Saint-Germain, where he secured a Ligue 1 title.

This marks Pochettino’s first venture into international coaching, though he has previously worked with U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker during his time at Southampton in 2013.

Pochettino's appointment ends speculation about other potential candidates, such as former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and ex-England manager Gareth Southgate.

He is expected to officially begin his role before the USMNT faces Canada in a friendly match on September 7.

His primary objective will be to prepare the team for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

