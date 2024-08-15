Entertainment

Kevin Costner believes 'Yellowstone' will 'fall flat' without him

Kevin Costner left the show after five seasons due to differences with creator Taylor Sheridan

Kevin Costner, the former star of the hit TV series Yellowstone, is reportedly confident that the show's franchise will not succeed without his involvement.

Costner, who won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of John Dutton, left the show after five seasons due to differences with creator Taylor Sheridan.

He has since moved on to work on his own Western epic, Horizon: An American Saga, which has received poor reviews and box office returns.

Now an insider has told the Life and style that, “Kevin’s well aware the likes of Taylor Sheridan and other turncoats are probably chuckling over Horizon‘s bad viewing numbers, and it’s only strengthened his bitterness and dislike toward them."

Meanwhile, Taylor Sheridan is moving forward with expanding the Yellowstone empire, with a new spinoff titled The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Patrick J. Adams. 

This addition joins the already existing prequels 1883, 1923, and 1944, further solidifying the franchise's grip on the Western drama genre.

The source continued, “At the end of the day, Kevin thinks the Yellowstone bosses are running around like delusional headless chickens."

"His bottom line, however egotistical it may sound, is that without his genius — even on a consulting level — it’s not going to work," they added.

For the unversed, Kevin costner's Horizon: An American Saga was released on June 28, 2024.

Molly-Mae Hague expects girls to ‘further expose’ Tommy Fury publicly
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘divorce’ update: J.Lo heads to nasty legal battle
Kim Kardashian makes huge announcement about upcoming venture
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put wedding plans on hold until they sign ‘prenup’
Halle Berry skips Storm role in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' despite Blake Lively's plea
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement
'The Notebook' star Gena Rowlands breathes her last at 94
Taylor Swift to share Wembley stage with THIS singer after foiled Vienna terror plot
Taylor Swift makes first appearance after foiled terror plot, without Travis Kelce
Sofía Vergara reveals plans for potential 'Modern Family' sequel
Demi Lovato takes huge decision for future daughter to protect her childhood
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on father's hallucinations from Parkinson's