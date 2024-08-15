Sports

Cowboys bolster defensive line with Carl Lawson signing

Carl Lawson’s career has been marked by both significant potential and serious injuries

  • August 15, 2024
Cowboys Bolster defensive line with Carl Lawson signing
Cowboys Bolster defensive line with Carl Lawson signing

The Dallas Cowboys have strengthened their defensive line by signing veteran defensive end Carl Lawson.

As per ESPN, this marks the Cowboys' second major addition to their defense within a short span, following their recent trade with the New York Giants for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

Lawson, a 29-year-old pass rusher, career has been marked by both significant potential and serious injuries.

After starting his NFL journey with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he showcased his ability to disrupt the quarterback with 20 sacks over four seasons, Lawson moved to the New York Jets in 2021 with high expectations.

However, his time with the Jets was marred by injuries, including a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the entire 2021 season.

Despite these setbacks, Lawson made a comeback in 2022, playing a full season and recording seven sacks.

However, his 2023 season with the Jets was far from ideal. A back injury during preseason limited his participation, and he eventually lost his starting position to Jermaine Johnson. Lawson saw action in only six games last season, recording five tackles and no sacks.

Now joining the Cowboys, Lawson is looking to restart his career and contribute to a defense that is aiming to be one of the strongest in the league.

