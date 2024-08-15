Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father fights for life after stabbing attack

Spain and Barcelona soccer player Lamine Yamal has been stabbed multiple times in a car park.
According to BBC, the Spanish media reported that Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, got injured in the stabbing attack on Wednesday, August 14, in the coastal town of Mataró, north of Barcelona.
Nasraoui was immediately taken to the hospital in Barcelona in a critical condition, but as per the latest update, he is stable now.
Moreover, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that the father of the 17-year-old soccer player had an argument with a group of people earlier on Wednesday while walking his dog.
Later, the same group approached him near the Rocafonda neighbourhood in a car park and stabbed him ‘multiple times.’ However, the motivation behind the life-threatening attack is still not known.
Catalan police said that they arrested three suspects with attempted murder charges on Wednesday, while the fourth suspect was taken into custody on Thursday morning.
Nasraoui will most likely remain in hospital under observation for two to three days.
Additionally, Yamal, the youngest soccer player in the history of Spain, got everyone's attention after he assisted Nico Williams’ opening goal in the Euro 2024 triumph, 2-0, against England.
Yamal was also named the Young Player of the Tournament in the UEFA European Championship.