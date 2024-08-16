Princess Anne says royal life harder than ever for Kate Middleton

Princess Anne has explained how the royal life has become much harder for Kate Middleton than it was for anyone else previously.
Marking her 74th birthday today, King Charles’ younger sister had reflected on her decades-long services to the kingdom back when she turned 70 in 2020.
In a documentary named Anne, the Princess Royal pointed the increasingly-demanding nature of royal life, which is pushing younger members like Kate Middleton into facing much harsher challenges.
She said, “The pressure that is applied to the younger members of the family, it’s always worse! That’s what the media is interested in.”
“That’s hard sometimes to deal with. But there was no social media in my day, and it’s probably made it more difficult,” Princess Anne compared.
Later on, royal observers saw how the online world played around to actually impact the Princess of Wales.
During the start of this year, her mothers’ day photo had become the most controversial thing on the internet for a while, exposing Kate Middleton to even more scrutiny as time progressed.
It has reportedly lead her into completely hiding away from public appearances until a full recovery, making it tougher to fulfill duties from home.