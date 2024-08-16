Wiz Khalifa shares first glimpse of newborn daughter

Entertainment

Wiz Khalifa dropped heartwarming photo with newborn daughter Kaydence

  • by Web Desk
  • August 16, 2024
Wiz Khalifa has given fans a first look at his newborn daughter, Kaydence, in a heartwarming Instagram post.

The photo, shared on Wednesday, shows Wiz Khalifa cuddling with his baby girl, who was born on July 17.

In the sweet selfie, Kaydence can be seen lying on her dad's chest in a pink onesie, while Wiz Khalifa beams with joy.

The proud dad captioned the photo "Perfect way to start the day."

This is the first time Wiz Khalifa has shared a photo of his daughter since announcing her birth last month with a caption, saying, "Baby Girl On The Way," alongside a casual photo of the couple.

His girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar, had revealed the news on TikTok while sharing her postpartum journey and recovery after tearing during labor.

"I gave birth exactly a week ago today, so I am a week postpartum,"she revealed at that time.

The couple had announced their pregnancy on Father's Day with a photo of Wiz Khalifa's hands on Aguilar's baby bump.

They received congratulations from friends and family, including Wiz Khalifa's ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, who shares their 11-year-old son Sebastian Taylor.

Entertainment News

Neural text-to-speech implant gives voice to ALS patient
Sydney Sweeney's dog Tank graces Vogue cover: 'cherishing this forever'
Kylie Jenner's daring stormy sea photos leave fans in awe
Hugh Jackman drops glimpses from 'Deadpool & Wolverine' first day of filming
Matthew Perry death case takes WILD turn with shocking arrests
Kevin Costner believes 'Yellowstone' will 'fall flat' without him
Molly-Mae Hague expects girls to ‘further expose’ Tommy Fury publicly
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘divorce’ update: J.Lo heads to nasty legal battle
Kim Kardashian makes huge announcement about upcoming venture
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put wedding plans on hold until they sign ‘prenup’
Halle Berry skips Storm role in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' despite Blake Lively's plea
Brad Pitt believes his acting career is on the brink of retirement